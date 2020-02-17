WWE Raw in Everett (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Jimmy Jacobs, Rich Swann, Ricardo Rodriguez, Gangrel, Travis Banks, Hugo Savinovich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be held tonight in Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena. WWE is advertising Randy Orton vs. Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Everett, Wednesday’s AEW in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena, and Friday’s Smackdown in Glendale, Arizona at Gila River Arena. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is advertising the following dark match on the host arena website for tonight’s Raw: Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and AOP.

Birthdays and Notables

-Impact Wrestling producer Jimmy Jacobs is 36 today.

-Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) is 34 today.

-Gangrel (David Heath) turned 51 on Sunday.

-The late Johnny Grunge (Mike Durham) died at age 39 of sleep apnea on February 16, 2006.

-Hugo Savinovich turned 61 on Saturday.

-LuFisto (Genevieve Goulet) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Travis Banks (Travis Bligh) turned 33 on Saturday.

-Rich Swann turned 29 on Saturday.

-The late Johnny Weaver died at age 72 on February 15, 2008.



