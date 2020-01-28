01/28 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Vincent and Bateman vs. The Wrestling Buddies

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Vincent and Bateman vs. The Wrestling Buddies, and more (13:57)…

Click here for the January 28 ROH TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

