AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Bob Holly

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live from Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. The show features Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Darby Allin and Private Party. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the 2000 Royal Rumble.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Tim Mangione discussing the OJ Simpson trial. The previous show was a tribute Jushin Liger. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features Austin’s buddy Jim “The Kraken” Erwin. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focuses on the 1990 Royal Rumble. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Holly (Robert Howard Jr.) is 57.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

