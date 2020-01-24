Carmella on the WWE Royal Rumble and how her partnership with R-Truth started organically

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Carmella spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News and was asked about appearing in the Royal Rumble match. “I wish I could make an announcement,” Carmella said. “I really don’t know. I hope I’m a part of it. I’ve been a part of the last two so I’m really hoping that I’m going to be a part of the match but I guess you’ll just have to tune in and find out.”

Carmella also spoke about her partnership with R-Truth. “It was never supposed to be anything,” said Carmella. “It really wasn’t. He was just going around backstage saying he needed to pin me for a title opportunity as a joke because that’s what Charlotte did in order to get into the SummerSlam match in 2018. He was just joking about it and then it just kind of turned into a thing. Then we got paired together for Mixed Match Challenge and then we were the only team from Mixed Match Challenge that continued to be a team beyond that competition.

“What you saw on TV was so real and genuine. We have a true friendship and we just had so much fun. He would crack me up. I’d be cracking up live on TV from the things he was doing in front of me and I couldn’t help myself. I was laughing because he’s so ridiculous. He’s been around forever and he continues to find a way to stay relevant and my hat is off to him because he’s such an incredible entertainer.” Read the full interview at SportingNews.com.

Powell’s POV: I’d be surprised if Carmella didn’t end up in the Rumble match, though you can’t blame Fritz or trying to get a scoop since WWE has only advertised five entrants for that match as of this update. Truth and Carmella definitely had a fun chemistry. I’m still surprised that she never definitely turned on him to align with someone else. She even beat him for the WWE 24/7 Championship and the characters remained friendly. Carmella also spoke about not appearing on television much lately, appearing on Total Divas, social media, and much more.



