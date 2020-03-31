WWE Royal Rumble on FS1, WWE Backstage, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Naoya Ogawa, Allison Danger

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble event will be broadcast on FS1 tonight at 6CT/7ET. This will be a four-hour version of the show. The listed matches are both Rumble matches, Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan, Bayley vs. Lacey Evans, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, and Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo.

-WWE Backstage is listed for 10CT/11ET on FS1.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an C as the majority grade with 26 percent of the vote. B and F finished tied for second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

-AEW Dynamite received a B grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade and missed the atmosphere that having wrestlers at ringside created the week before.

-The NXT on USA Network show produced an A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show an A- grade and felt it was the best WWE produced show on a closed set thus far.

Birthdays and Notables

-Naoya Ogawa is 52.

-Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) is 43.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

