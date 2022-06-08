WWE Hell in a Cell poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 50 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 25 percent.
-67 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match, while Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship finished second with 27 percent of the vote.
Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a B-, and I gave the show a C+ in our Hell in a Cell audio review on Sunday night. While the Triple Threat was better from a technical standpoint, it’s hard to argue with the reader majority for selecting Rhodes vs. Rollins given the circumstances. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in these polls.
