NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the In Your House fallout edition with the NXT Breakout Tournament final

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 657,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 534,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 22nd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Nice numbers for NXT coming out of the In Your House live special. NXT did not and will not run opposite this year’s NBA Finals. The NHL playoff game led Tuesday night’s cable ratings with a .68 rating and 2.341 million viewers. The June 8, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 669,000 viewers with a .20 rating.