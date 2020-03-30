03/30 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and Edge appear, Seth Rollins, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens and The Street Profits, Asuka vs. Kayden Carter, the brand’s final push for WrestleMania 36

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and Edge appear, Seth Rollins, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens and The Street Profits, Asuka vs. Kayden Carter, the brand’s final push for WrestleMania 36, and more (28:06)…

Click here to stream or download the March 30 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

