NWA 73 lineup (live coverage tonight): Ric Flair appearing, the list of advertised matches for tonight’s FITE TV pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA 73 pay-per-view that will be held tonight in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom.

-Ric Flair makes a special appearance.

-Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch in an NWA World Championship versus Murdoch’s career match.

-Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae.

-Kamille vs. Chelsea Green for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Chris Adonis vs. James Storm for the NWA National Championship.

-Aaron Stevens and Kratos vs. “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf for the NWA Tag Titles.

-Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm in a Brawl in the Lou.

-Pope, Parrow, and Odinson vs. Tyrus, Masked Man, and Jordan Clearwater in a six-man tag.

-A 12-man battle royal to become No. 1 contender to the NWA National Championship.

Powell’s POV: Chelsea Green won a gauntlet match on Saturday’s NWA Empowerrr event to earn the NWA Women’s Championship match. NWA 73 will stream live tonight on FITE TV at 7CT/8ET with a listed price of $24.99. FITE is also offering a bundle with NWA 73 and the Empowerrr event for $39.99. Join me for my live review of NWA 73 tonight at 7CT/8ET.