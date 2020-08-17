Sonya Deville’s first comments since a stalker was arrested for attempting to kidnap her

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) took to social media to issue her first comments since a man was arrested after breaking into her home early Sunday morning. “Thank you everyone for your love and concern,” Deville wrote. “A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance.”

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kidnap Deville from her home in Hillsborough County, Florida. TampaBay.com reported that Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. He reportedly stalked Deville online for years and had been planning this kidnapping attempt for eight months. Fortunately, a house alarm went off and she was able to leave and call police, who arrested Thomas in the home and found a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace in his possession. As of the last update, Thomas was being held without bail.