WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate edition before the Royal Rumble

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.854 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up slightly from the 1.819 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Raw faced the college football national championship game. The fact that this week’s show was up only slightly is telling. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.991 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.875 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.672 million viewers. The three hours finished third, fourth, and fifth and averaged a .60 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The January 20, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.380 million viewers for the first show without football competition since the summer of 2019.