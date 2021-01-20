01/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 143): Josh Woods on the ROH Pure Rules style, his NXT tryout and stay, who he seeks out for honest feedback, his background, teaming with Silas Young, life inside the ROH bubble

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Josh Woods discussing the ROH Pure Rules style, his NXT tryout and stay, who he seeks out for honest feedback, his background, teaming with Silas Young, life inside the ROH bubble, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 143) and guest Josh Woods.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.