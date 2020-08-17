WWE SummerSlam lineup: Eight matches advertised for Sunday’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bayley vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Title.

-Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight.

-Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Powell’s POV: WWE has officially announced that SummerSlam and the August 30 WWE Payback event will all be held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The venue will also play host to Raw and Smackdown shows beginning Friday with the live Smackdown. No fans will be allowed inside Amway Center, but WWE is touting “ThunderDome” with virtual fans. Join me for live coverage of WWE SummerSlam on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.