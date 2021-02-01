WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast today, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Dennis Condrey, Fit Finlay, Drake Maverick

CategoriesDot Net Daily

Birthdays and Notables

-Ronda Rousey is 34 today.

-Dennis Condrey of Midnight Express fame is 69 today. It continues to be a shame that WWE has never inducted the Midnight Express members into the WWE Hall of Fame.

-The late Masa Saito was born on February 1, 1942. Saito died on July 14, 2018 of Parkinson’s disease.

-WWE producer Fit Finlay turned 63 on Sunday.

-Shohei “Giant” Baba died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.

-Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) turned 34 on Saturday.

-Drake Maverick (James Curtin) turned 38 on Saturday.

-The late Giant Gonzaelz (Jorge Gonzalez) was born on January 31, 1966. He died on September 22, 2010 at age 44 due to complications from diabetes.