Goldberg to appear on WWE Friday Night Smackdown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising Goldberg for this week’s Friday Night Smackdown. The Fox show will be held in San Jose, California at SAP Center.

Powell’s POV: The timing of the Goldberg appearance meshes with the build to WWE Super ShowDown, which will be held on Thursday, February 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Goldberg’s last WWE match was at SummerSlam 2019 when he defeated Dolph Ziggler. He previously faced Undertaker at the 2019 WWE Super ShowDown and suffered a concussion early in the match.



