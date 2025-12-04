Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub note, last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Sylvester Terkay, Viktor, Brooke Adams, Hiromu Takahashi, Curtis Iaukea, Umaga

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 2CT/3ET to promote Friday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. I will run live notes during the call, and we hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Cedric Alexander, and Steve Maclin vs. Lexis King, Stacks, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe in an eight-man tag match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My audio reviews will resume when Impact airs live next Thursday.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Sam’s report on the Tuesday special will be available this morning, but we will not have a review of tonight’s episode. Sam’s coverage will resume next week.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C+ as the top grade in our post-show poll with 43 percent of the vote. C finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvester Terkay is 55.

-Viktor (Eric Thompson) of the Ascension tag team is 45.

-Brooke Adams is 41. She worked as Brooke Tessmacher in TNA.

-Hiromu Takahashi is 36.

-The late Curtis Iaukea died on December 4, 2010, at age 73.

-The late Umaga (Edward Fatu) died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.