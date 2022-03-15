What's happening...

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Mac Miller March 15, 2022 @ 10:27 pm

    I think WWE is on the verge of creating two superstars with Cora and Bron and a host of fill in talent with Stratton, Toxic Attraction, and Waller to name a few. Took some time to work, but the show moves quickly and a lot of new personalities are developing. The wrestling could improve, but at least the entertaining side is there in part.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.