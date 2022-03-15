03/15 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Dolph Ziggler vs. LA Knight for the NXT Championship, Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title at NXT Stand & Deliver, A-Kid vs. Kushida, Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Dolph Ziggler vs. LA Knight for the NXT Championship, Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title at NXT Stand & Deliver, A-Kid vs. Kushida, Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton, and more (36:15)…

Click here for the March 15 NXT 2.0 audio review.

