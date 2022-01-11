NXT 2.0 TV preview: AJ Styles match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller.

-Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn.

-Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole match.

-Solo Sikoa vs. Boa.

-Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, and Amari Miller vs. Indi Hartwell, Portia Pirotta, and Wendy Choo.

Powell’s POV: Elektra Lopez stated that she will leave with the winner of the Escobar and Quinn match. NXT has also announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments will begin next week. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.