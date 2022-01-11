AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto in a championship eliminator match.

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue in a championship eliminator match.

-Hangman Page, Alan “5” Angels, and 10 vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Serpentico.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Joey Janela.

-Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Daniel Garcia.

-JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy.

-Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. Charlette and Robyn Renegade.

-Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal.

-Marcus Kross, TIM, and Patrick Scott vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

-Kacey Fox vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Alexander Moss vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black.

-Liam Cross vs. Captain Shawn Dean.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.