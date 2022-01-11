AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto in a championship eliminator match.
-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue in a championship eliminator match.
-Hangman Page, Alan “5” Angels, and 10 vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Serpentico.
-Eddie Kingston vs. Joey Janela.
-Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Daniel Garcia.
-JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy.
-Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. Charlette and Robyn Renegade.
-Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal.
-Marcus Kross, TIM, and Patrick Scott vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.
-Kacey Fox vs. Thunder Rosa.
-Alexander Moss vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.
-Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black.
-Liam Cross vs. Captain Shawn Dean.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
