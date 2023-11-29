AEW Dynamite results (11/29): Powell’s live review of Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe vs. Rush, and Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal in Continental Classic tournament matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 217)

Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Aired live November 29, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired… Excalibur checked in on commentary along with Taz. Bryan Danielson made his entrance wearing a patch over his left eye and then joined the broadcast team. Excalibur plugged All In tickets… The broadcast team explained the rules of the Continental Classic tournament and the current point totals were shown…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions for the opening match. Jon Moxley entered via the crowd while highlights of tournament win over Mark Briscoe were shown. Jay Lethal entered via the stage. The covered Continental Classic title belt was shown at ringside in between the ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight championship belts…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. Lethal hit Moxley with an early suicide dive. Lethal went to the apron and did the Flair strut, which Danielson said he should not be doing. Moxley came right back with a suicide dive of his own.

Back inside the ring, Moxley bit the forehead of Lethal and then stuffed his Lethal Injection attempt. Lethal targeted one of Moxley’s knees and then hit him with an elbow drop from the ropes, which led to a two count. Lethal knocked Moxley off the apron and then Moxley tumbled over the barricade and into the front row heading into a picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]

Lethal continued to focus on Moxley’s knee and put Moxley in a figure four. Moxley broke the hold by reaching the ropes. Lethal kicked Moxley’s bad knee and then went for a Lethal Injection, but Moxley fell to the mat. When Lethal approached Moxley, he shot up and dropped him with a DDT. Moxley followed up with a lariat and a piledriver before covering him for a two count. Moxley applied the Bulldog Choke and got the submission win…

Jon Moxley defeated Jay Lethal in 11:20 to earn three points in a Continental Classic tournament match.

Powell’s POV: A well worked match. I assumed that Moxley would win, but I also think we’ll get some upsets in the tournament. Moxley now leads the Gold League with six points.

Footage aired from after Saturday’s AEW Collision of Eddie Kingston sitting on the floor and showing frustration over losing his first tournament match. He said he was behind the eight ball. Kingston said would be humble in victory and humble in defeat. He said he would be ready for Bryan Danielson in his next tournament match…

Danielson spoke at the broadcast table about the confidence that Kingston had when he put both of his titles on the line in the tournament compared to now when he’s talking about being behind the eight ball. Danielson got fired up and spoke about how he fractured his orbital bone in two places and had surgery, yet he was coming into the tournament with confidence…

Excalibur hyped the previously advertised tournament matches for Collision, and said the Mark Briscoe vs. Rush match was up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: I like Kingston showing the agony of defeat and how it affected his confidence following his loss on Collision. Awkwardly, they just aired a local commercial plugging tickets for this same episode of Dynamite. Oops.

Tony Schiavone announced that AEW Revolution will be held on Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. Schiavone spoke about Sting’s history in the venue and recalled a classic match with Ric Flair from 1988.

Sting and Ric Flair joined Schiavone on the interview set. Sting recalled having his first world title match with Flair and said he never would have imagined they’d all be standing next to each other 35 years later. Sting said they fought to a draw and he credited Flair with putting him on the map. Sting said Greensboro is a fitting place for him to end his career.

Flair said he didn’t make Sting, Sting made himself. Flair said Sting went 45 minutes, commercial-free with him. He said Sting went backstage and the other wrestlers said he was the man. Flair said Sting didn’t rehearse it and didn’t talk about it, he went out and did it “the way a man does.”

Flair said he’s 74 years-old and he’s with Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, and he’s going back to Greensboro. Flair said he’s honored to be at Sting’s side. Flair said that regardless of whatever tournaments they hold in Greensboro, this will be one for the ages…

Powell’s POV: A great venue choice for Sting’s final match. That was fun. By the way, Flair was all over the Twin Cities on Tuesday making appearances on mainstream radio, sports podcasts, and morning talkshows to promote Dynamite. That’s great use of Flair and it created a lot of local awareness for this show.

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. Both entrances were televised. Dralistico and Jose came out with Rush during his entrance before returning to the back. The match quickly spilled over to ringside where Rush ran Briscoe into the barricade multiple times.

Briscoe came back and dumped Rush on the barricade. Briscoe dropped a Cactus Jack style elbow on Rush from the apron. Back in the ring, Bricoe put Rush down with a clothesline heading into a PIP break. [C]