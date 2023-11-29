WWE star Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera welcome their first child

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera welcomed their daughter Hendrix on Monday. Cabrera released a video to announce his daughter’s arrival (see below).

Powell’s POV: Two pro wrestling related baby announcements on the same day. For those who missed it earlier today, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara announced the birth of their daughter Luna. Congratulations to both of these young families.