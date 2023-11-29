WWE star Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera welcome their first child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE star Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera welcomed their daughter Hendrix on Monday. Cabrera released a video to announce his daughter’s arrival (see below).
Powell’s POV: Two pro wrestling related baby announcements on the same day. For those who missed it earlier today, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara announced the birth of their daughter Luna. Congratulations to both of these young families.
View this post on Instagram
