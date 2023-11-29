WWE Survivor Series WarGames poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames event received an A grade from 67 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

-53 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match. The second place finisher was Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley in a WarGames match with 36 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B+ grades during our Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review on Saturday night. Last year’s Survivor Series received an A grade from 47 percent of the voters and a B from 39 percent of the voters. The 2022 Survivor Series finished with a C grade from 29 percent of the voters (and only 29 percent of the voters gave that show an above average grade). Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls.