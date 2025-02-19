AEW Dynamite, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Tommy Cairo, Francine, Danny Doring, Shawn Spears, Mascarita Dorada, Big John Studd

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre. The show features Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill in a street fight. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Collision taping in Phoenix. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision an A- grade for the Grand Slam Australia edition.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Cairo is 67.

-Francine Fournier is 53.

-Danny Doring (Daniel Morrison) is 51.

-Shawn Spears (Ronald Arneil) is 44.

-Mascarita Dorada is 43. He worked as El Torito in WWE.

-The late Big John Studd (John Minton) was born on February 19, 1948. He died at age 47 on March 20, 1995 due to a combination of liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease.