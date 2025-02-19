AEW Dynamite, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Tommy Cairo, Francine, Danny Doring, Shawn Spears, Mascarita Dorada, Big John Studd

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-AEW Dynamite will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre. The show features Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill in a street fight. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Collision taping in Phoenix. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.
-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade.
-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision an A- grade for the Grand Slam Australia edition.
Birthdays and Notables
-Tommy Cairo is 67.
-Francine Fournier is 53.
-Danny Doring (Daniel Morrison) is 51.
-Shawn Spears (Ronald Arneil) is 44.
-Mascarita Dorada is 43. He worked as El Torito in WWE.
-The late Big John Studd (John Minton) was born on February 19, 1948. He died at age 47 on March 20, 1995 due to a combination of liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease.
Yet another week where you conveniently leave out the actual poll result.
48% of wrestling fans gave Dynamite a well deserved F.
From the same number of voters that vote F weekly regardless of show quality. Given that you’re the only one who seems to care about this, is it safe to assume that you are one of them? If so, get a life.