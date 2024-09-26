AEW Dynamite rating: The Grand Slam edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 702,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 687,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.22 rating in the same demo. Underwhelming small increases for what has to be considered the company’s biggest edition of Dynamite of the year. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 620,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating for its final broadcast on USA Network. One year ago, the September 27, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 855,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleDream go-home show.