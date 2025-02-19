NXT TV preview: Ricky Saints’ first NXT match and TNA champions set for Tuesday’s show in Cincinnati

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Karmen Petrovic for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Moose vs. Lexis King for the X Division Championship

-Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee and Ethan Page

Powell's POV: A nice lineup. NXT will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center.