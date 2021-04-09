WWE 205 Live preview: Three classic WWE Cruiserweight Championship matches

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Championship from WrestleMania 34

-Murphy vs. Tony Nese for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from WrestleMania 35

-Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from NXT TakeOver 31

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on Peacock/WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members. With this being a “best of” show, Anish will resume his reviews of first-run episodes next week.