What's happening...

WWE 205 Live preview: Three classic WWE Cruiserweight Championship matches

April 9, 2021

CategoriesWWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Championship from WrestleMania 34

-Murphy vs. Tony Nese for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from WrestleMania 35

-Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from NXT TakeOver 31

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on Peacock/WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members. With this being a “best of” show, Anish will resume his reviews of first-run episodes next week.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.