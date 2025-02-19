AEW Double Or Nothing to be held in a new city

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Double Or Nothing is leaving Las Vegas. AEW announced that the annual pay-per-view event will be held Sunday, May 25 in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena.
Powell’s POV: This will be the first time Double Or Nothing has been held outside Las Vegas aside from two years when it was held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place during the pandemic.
As announced by @azcentral, one of #AEW‘s biggest events of the year, Double or Nothing, will be coming to you from the Desert Diamond Arena @DDArenaAZ in Glendale, AZ on Sunday, May 25!
• VIP Early Access available now
• Presale Begins: Fri 2/21
• Tickets on Sale: Mon 2/24… pic.twitter.com/PF9wmsjUC7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2025
