AEW Double Or Nothing to be held in a new city

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing is leaving Las Vegas. AEW announced that the annual pay-per-view event will be held Sunday, May 25 in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena.

Powell’s POV: This will be the first time Double Or Nothing has been held outside Las Vegas aside from two years when it was held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place during the pandemic.