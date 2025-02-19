WWE Speed – Shotzi vs. Zoey Stark

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Shotzi vs. Zoey Stark in the second round of a four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Stark won the match and will challenge Candice LeRae for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship next Wednesday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday or Saturday episodes.