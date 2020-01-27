WWE Raw in San Antonio (reports needed), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, Raw dark matches, Andre the Giant, Sasha Banks, Honky Tonk Man, Jay Briscoe, Michelle McCool, BJ Whitmer, Mark Andrews

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center with the night after the Royal Rumble edition. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Prowrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Will Pruett and I will be taking your calls coming out of last night’s WWE TLC at PWAudio.net.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Antonio, Wednesday’s AEW in Cleveland, Ohio, and Friday’s Smackdown in Tulsa, Oklahoma. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-The dark matches advertised for tonight’s Raw on the arena website are Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and AOP, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) died on January 27, 1993 at age 46 of congestive heart failure.

-Sasha Banks (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) turned 28 on Sunday.

-The Stro (Robert Kellum) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Volador Jr. (Ramón Ibarra Rivera) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Taylor Wilde (Shantelle Malawski) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) was born on January 26, 1957. He died of a heart attack at age 46 on October 19, 2003.

-Honky Tonk Man (Roy Wayne Farris) turned 66 on Saturday.

-WCW valet Gorgeous George (Stephanie Bellars) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Michelle McCool (Michelle Calaway) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) turned 35 on Saturday.

-BJ Whitmer turned 41 on Satuday.

-Mark Andrews turned 27 on Saturday.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

