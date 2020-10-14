AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament brackets set

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the following matches for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Left side of the bracket

-Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

-Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

Right side of the bracket

-Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page

-Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy

Powell’s POV: The tournament will begin on next week’s Dynamite. The finals will take place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 7, and the winner will challenge for the AEW Championship on the same night.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...