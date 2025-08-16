AEW Collision results (8/16): Powell’s live review of Hechicero vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 106)

Taped August 14, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center

Simulcast live August 16, 2025, on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard checked in on commentary. AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm made her entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Arkady Sura. Storm stood on the stage and spoke about Athena, saying she’s a record-breaking woman and yet also annoying.

Storm questioned how many nicknames Athena needs.