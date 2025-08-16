AAA Triplemania results (8/16): Moore’s live review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano in a four-way for the AAA Mega Championship

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

AAA Triplemania

August 16, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena CDMX

Streamed live on the WWE YouTube page

The show started off with a cold open video package that featured words from Rey Mysterio, Nino Hamburguesa, Faby Apache, and El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. They all talked about how important the event was and hyped up TripleMania…

Corey Graves opened up the show on commentary. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, HBK, Dorian Roldan, and various AAA dignitaries were in the ring. Aida Cuevas sang the Mexican National Anthem…

Shots of Rey Mysterio, Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and Judgement Day were shown arriving at the arena. Vikingo drew huge boos (which has been happening ever since WWE forced AAA

The Mexican announce team was introduced first. The camera panned over to the English announce table. Graves introduced John Bradshaw Layfield and Konnan as his fellow commentators on the English side. JBL and Konnan talked about their history with TripleMania and how big the event was. Jesus Zuniga was the ring announcer…

Jesus did an introduction for the Bardahl Cup. Graves explained that the Bardahl Cup is similar to the Royal Rumble, but you are also able to eliminate wrestlers via pinfall and submission in addition to throwing wrestlers over the top rope…

La Parka made his entrance first to some bootleg sounding version of Thriller. Laredo Kid was out 2nd…

1. The Copa Bardahl Match. La Parka did a signature strut. Laredo Kid turned the tables and chopped Parka in the corner. Kid planted Parka with a Michinoku Driver. Kid hit Parka with a 450 for a nearfall. The next wrestler out was WWE’s Joaquin Wilde. Graves noted that Wilde has wrestled in TripleMania before (as DJ Zema Ion). Wilde took down both opponents with DDTs and got a two count off both of them with a double pin attempt.

Abismo Negro Jr was out next. Taurus was the next member out. Taurus (not AEW’s Black Taurus) took down the wrestlers in the ring. Wilde took down Abismo down with a huracanrana. Taurus used a Giant Swing to send Wilde into Abismo’s dropkick. Next out was Aerostar, who a lot of fans would remember as a featured wrestler from Lucha Underground. Aerostar hit Wilde with a cutter.

Aerostar hit Abismo with a slingshot double stomp. Aerostar hit Abismo with a suicide dive. Aerostar dodged Kid’s corkscrew moonsault. Laredo Kid was eliminated by Aerostar. The next wrestler out was Mecha Wolf. Wilde skinned the cat when Wolf tried to eliminate him. Wolf did a Triple H like water spray with some mist. Wolf hit Taurus with a Michinoku Driver to stand tall. Out next was WWE’s Cruz Del Toro. Toro hit Abismo with a diving huracanrana. Kid and Wilde took down Wolf with a assisted hip toss.

The LWO swarmed Taurus in the corner. Wolf spat mist at a diving Wilde and then tossed him over the top rope to eliminate him. Abismo skinned the cat when Toro tried to eliminate him. Out next was Out next was WWE’s Otis of the Alpha Academy. Otis cleaned house. He caught Aerostar out of the air and then dumped him to ringside for the elimination. Otis did the Caterpillar on Abismo. Graves said that looked like a sand worm rather than a worm.

Konnan joked about the mexican pronounciation of Otis. Exotico wreslter Pimpinela Escarlata made her entrance. Pimpi hit Abismo and Cruz with an Old School Rana combo. Taurus broke up a potential kiss between Pimpi and Otis. Pimpi and Otis used a clothesline to eliminate Taurus. JBL said it looks like Otis is in heat. Otis cradled Pimpi, but accidentally eliminated her after Wolf’s dropkick. Out next was Cibernetico. Cibernetico hit a few moves on the wrestlers in the ring.

Graves noted that Cibernetico was in the Royal Rumble the same year Mil Mascaras eliminated himself. The next wrestler out was a MLW regular, the Mini Microman!!!Micro rana’d Wolf into Abismo. Abismo and Wolf dumped Cibernetico over the top rope to the apron when he went after Microman. Otis used Microman as a battering ram to eliminate Cibernetico.

WWE’s Omos made his entrance. Konnan asked “wasn’t he in Japan?”. Omos came out in his anime looking ring gear. Omos took down the wrestlers one by one. Konnan wondered why the wrestlers were taking turns. Otis and Microman were standing “tall”. Omos felt someone poking him on the leg, but took his time to find Microman. Omos hit Microman with a little boot which drew boos. Konnan joked that Microman might have a concussion.

Omos pulled Microman to the top rope. The rest of the wrestlers dogpiled Omos, but he powered out. Omos eliminated Toro and Abismo. The last entrant was Octagon Jr. Omos shrugged off Octagon and Wolf. Omos and Microman were the only standing. Microman hit Otis with a splash for the elimination. Omas held up Microman like a basketball.

Omos eliminated Microman on top of Toro and Abismo. Omos crew “Culero” (asshole) chants. Parka and Octagon assisted Wolf in swarming Omos. JBL and Konnan said it was weird that they started turning on each other before eliminating Omos. Parka did his strut after taking down Wolf and Octagon. Omos was selling in the corner for a long time.

Parka eliminated Wolf. Omos, Octagon, and Parka were the final three. Octagon ate a big boot by Omos to get eliminated. Parka crotched Omos on the top rope and got him on the apron. Omos used a choke to drag Parka over the top to win the match.

Omos won the Copa Bardhal Match in 26:30.

Omos held up the Bardhal Cup…

John’s Thoughts: A fun and well paced royal rumble clone match. I’m happy they decided to stick to a small number instead of going with 20 or 30 wrestlers as it allows newer viewers to not get overwhelmed by a bunch of “who?” names. If you watched Lucha Underground or MLW, they did have a lot of the wrestlers you might recognize from there. I’m happy that WWE allowed to AAA to keep some of it’s fun cultural staples like the minis or exoticos. Microman, as he usually is, was the star of the match. It was really smart to have him stand opposite of the giant Omos to really sell the size difference.

Evolve’s Chuey Martinez interviewed Dragon Lee about his upcoming match. Lee spoke in Spanish a bit and also called Dom Mysterio a fraud and sell-out. He said he was going to prove himself as the future of Lucha Libre when he wins the AAA Mega Championship..

Maricela Pena, Alberto Fasja, Nick Khan, and Triple H were at ringside. Influencer Pipe Punk was shown. The Original Dr. Wagner Jr was also shown in the ring. Dorian Roldan and El Mesias were shown walking backstage…

A hype package aired for the Mesias vs. Wagner Jr. match…

John’s Thoughts: Note on the production so far, huge plus with no flaws so far. The WWE production values have really improved the usually low quality of the show. The camera angles especially stand out. This has been the best AAA has looked since they had the Lucha Underground production values. Graves has been doing a solid job as play-by-play with JBL and Konnan doing a great job splitting the Mike Tenay professor role. While it may kill the emersion a bit, I was a fan of Konnan playing the role of the fan watching the show from home and wondering some of the weird and illogical decisions television characters make. Konnan is also showing more energy tonight compared to Worlds Collide and has definitely enhanced the commentary booth.

El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. made his entrance first. El Mesias was out next wearing Dr. Doom themed gear, which Dr. Wagner Sr. would usually wear. TNA or Lucha Underground fans would remember Mesias as Judas Mesias or Mil Muertes…

2. El Mesias (w/Dorian Roldan) vs. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. for the AAA Latin American Championship. Mesias hit Wagner with a forearm. Konnan talked about Mesias’s long history with the company. Wagner dumped Mesias to ringside and hit him with a cannonball. Konnan booed and was hating on Dr. Wagner Sr. Mesias recovered and slammed Wagner for a two count. Mesias hit Wagner with a DDT on the apron.

Mesias controlled the match with his usual methodical pace. Mesias hit Wagner Jr. with a tackle for two count. Dorian and Mesias got in Wagner Sr’s face. Mesias teased ripping off the mask of Wagner Jr. in front of his dad. Wagner Jr got a window of opportunity after a clothesline. Wagner hit Mesias with a Dragon Screw and followed up with a splash for a two count. Wagner hit Mesias with a Power Bomb and Dr Driver for a good nearfall.

Dorian Roldan got on the apron for the distraction. Wagner Sr. jumped the guardrail and dragged Dorian to ringside. Dorian put on Wagner’s signature match, but ate a punch from Wagner Sr. Mesias hit a distracted Wagner Jr with a spear for a good nearfall. Wagner and Mesias went to the top rope. Wagner hit Mesias with a Superplex into a Wagner Driver for the victory.

El Hijo Del Dr Wagner Jr defeated El Mesias via pinfall in 10:18 to become the new AAA Latin American Champion.

Konnan was extremely butthurt about the Wagner’s being successful tonight. He said Wagner Sr was a major glory hound. Vero Rodriguez interviewed Wagner Jr after the match. Wagner did the signature “bien” catchphrase and said Viva Mexico. Konnan said Wagner Jr was being a major ass kisser…

John’s Thoughts: A well paced match with the young hypeness in Wagner Jr winning the title. Mesias is a year away from 50 years old, but he hasn’t missed a beat. He’s one of the best wrestlers out there who can wrestle a methodical pace without losing the crowd (Mesias and Rey Fenix have had some of the best “death matches” I’ve seen live, and these are Death Matches that don’t use a ton of weapons all over the place). The viewers aren’t really sure why Konnan hates Wagner so much, but it was still fun nonetheless.

Chuey Martinez was backstage with the Judgement Day. Finn Balor said he was feeling great and this is the biggest TripleMania because of Judgement Day. Dom Mysterio said he’s going to be the new Mega Champion. Dom’s dad Rey Mysterio showed up to confront Judgement Day. Rey and Dom traded words in Spanish. Dom said Rey can go sit down to see a Mysterio do something Rey couldn’t do, be Mega Champion Finn and crew gassed up Dom…

Influencer Natalia MX was shown in the crowd…

Entrances for the next match took place…

John’s Thoughts: A lot of this generic royalty-free music for the AAA wrestlers are bad, but they aren’t as buttass as some of the Def Rebel music. Judgment Day aren’t even using their cool Adam Copeland music these days.

3. “Judgment Day” Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez (w/Roxanne Perez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a mixed tag match. Raquel and Lola started the match out. Lola ducked a clothesline and shook her hips a bit. Lola worked on Raquel with her TKD kicks. Lola countered a body slam into a Juji Gatame. Lola rallied with strikes and a arndrag. Balor tagged in, but this is mixed tag rules, so a man has to enter on the other side.

Iguana crawled under Lola’s legs to confront Balor. Iguana hit Balor with a rebound armdrag. Balor tagged in JD. Iguana hit JD with a huracanrana for a two count. Nino tagged in. JBL said Nino is a street vendor’s worst nightmare. JD and Nino had a shoving match. Raquel slapped JD to fire him up. Nino no sold JD’s tackles. Roxanne gave JD some protein drink. Nino caught JD out of the air and hit him with a body slam.

Nino stacked JD and Balor in the corner with a stinger splash. Lola trapped Raquel in the other corner. Lola and Burger hit their opponents with stereo “I’m a Latina” strikes in the corner. JD dodged a Banzai Drop from Burger after the distraction from Perez. JD and Balor trapped Burger in the corner with isolation offense. The crowd gave Judgment Day “culero” chants. JD even mocked Lola a bit with a hip dance.

Vice took out Rodriguez at ringside with a cannonball. Burger countered a double suplex with a double suplex of his own on both opponents. Burger used the window of opportunity to tag in Mr. Iguana and La Yezca. Yezca “bit” JD and allowed Iguana to hit JD with an Old School Rana. Iguana hit JD with a flip dive. Finn Balor pulled out a Demon Puppet, which shocked Iguana and Yesca. The Demon ate Yesca and gave Iguana an armdrag.

Burger pulled out two hamburgers like he was cheesburger Eddie. Balor accepted the peace offering. Iguana dropkicked Balor after Balor took a bite of the sandwich. Burger hit Balor and JD at ringside with a Suicide Dive. Lola hit Raquel with a backfist. Perez shoved Lola off the top rope. La Hiedra ran out and tackled Vice. Hiedra then chased Raquel to the back. Rodriguez hit Vice with a big boot and Texana Bomb for the victory.

The Judgment Day defeated Lola Vice, Nino Hamburguesa, and Mr. Iguana via pinfall in 11:51.

John’s Thoughts: A fun mid-show match. Yes, I usually hope for banger matches involving wrestlers like Balor or JD, but they played well into the lightheartedness here. Mr. Iguana, Balor, and Hamburguesa had the fun moment in the middle of the match with the two puppets and two cheeseburgers. The finish was a bit wonky and overbooked (though we’ve seen worse from AAA). It would have helped to have a video package set up why the hell La Hiedra did what she did? She just attacked women in both teams. Finish aside, this was a good light-hearted buffer match.

Pagano and Psycho Clown were shown psyching each other up backstage. Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza were also shown warming up. The show cut to the tag team title match hype package…

Celebrity Brian Shulito Calderon was shown in the crowd…

John’s Thoughts: The WWE is seeping in. They’re even doing the regular celebrity shots in the crowd as much as they can. This isn’t a bad thing as AAA really needed help to step up their production values. No matter what you may think, you can’t deny that WWE is best in terms of the production aspect of live television in the industry and AAA really benefits from inheriting that top tier presentation.

Entrances for the tag team title match took place…

4. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto vs. Psycho Clown and Pagano in a street fight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. The Garzas took down their opponents and tossed in a bunch of weapons in the ring. The Garzas had the higher ground with kendo sticks. The Garzas beat down their opponents with kendo sticks. Garza and Berto tried to dual wield, but Pagano and Clown held their own. The challengers were trapped in Trees of Woe, where they ate Kendo Stick shots to the gut. Pagano caught Berto with Magnum.

Clown used his belt to hit Angel a bit. Clown hit Garza with a tilt a whirl and pop up punch. Clown hit both opponents with a double German Suplex on steel chairs. The two Clowns mugged for the crowd. The clowns hit their opponents with kendo sticks. The clowns hit Angel with a double team Trash Con-chair-to. Psycho hit Berto with a Chair Suicide Dive. Pagano hit Angel with a drop kick for a nearfall.

Pagano missed a chair assisted Moonsault. Angel dodged Psycho to send him into the steel steps. Berto got a two count on Pagano. The Garzas set up a table in the ring. The Garzas gave Pagano a double Super Body Slam through the table. Psycho broke up the pin by the Garzas. Psycho dragged a table into the ring. The Garzas swarmed Psycho with overhead blows. Pagano speared both Garzas into the table set up in the corner.

An “Este Lucha” (This is Lucha) chant ensued. Pagano and Garza traded Yay-Boo punches on the apron. Berto stacked both clowns on Garza on the apron. Berto hit Psycho with a springboard Disaster Kick which sent Angel and the Clowns falling through the tables at ringside. Psycho kicked out of Berto’s pin in the ring. Pagano put Barbed wire in his mouth and then punched Berto with a Superman punch.

The clowns wrapped Berto in the barbed wire. Pagano hit Angel with a step up flip dive. Psycho hit Berto with a Spanish Fly for the victory.

Psycho Clown and Pagano defeated Los Garzas via pinfall in 12:54 to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions.