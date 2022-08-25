Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Steve Regal, Len Denton, David Young, Kylie Rae, Bobby Shane, Ivan Koloff, Crash Holly

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Tag Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes the two semifinal tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available over the weekend.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 50 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former AWA Tag Team Champion Steve Regal is 71.

-Len Denton is 64. He also worked as The Grappler.

-Former TNA wrestler David Young is 50.

-Kylie Rae (Brianna Sparrey) is 30.

-The late Bobby Shane (Robert Schoenberger) was born on August 25, 1945. He died in a plane crash at age 29 on February 20, 1975.

-The late Ivan Koloff was born on August 25, 1942. He died of liver failure on February 18, 2017.

-The late Crash Holly (Michael Lockwood) was born on August 25, 1971. He took his own life by overdose on November 6, 2003 at age 32.