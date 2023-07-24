WWE Raw results (7/24): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor contract signing for SummerSlam, Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Ricochet, Gunther and Drew McIntyre

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,574)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

Aired July 24, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Ring announcer Samantha Irvin opened the show by introducing “The Judgment Day” while Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor stood in the middle of the ring. Priest spoke briefly and then Ripley boasted that they now run all of WWE.

Balor set up a video package of Dominik Mysterio beating Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship. Ripley introduced Dom as the new North American Champion, the hottest man she knows, and her Latino Heat. Dom walked out with the title belt draped over his shoulder and was booed loudly.

The broadcast team of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves checked in on commentary while Dom walked to the ring. Once in the ring, Dom received hugs from the other Judgment Day members. Dom took the mic and spoke over the booing crowd by boasting that he’s the new North American Champion. Dom set up another video package that he was featured in.

The entrance music of Kevin Owens interrupted Dom. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walked onto the stage. Owens recalled beating Judgment Day on last week’s Raw. Owens said “the one with the mullet” tried to talk and nobody wanted to listen to him.

Owens it bothers him when people don’t learn. Owens yelled to Dom that nobody cares what he has to say. He accused Dom of showing video packages to try to make himself look good. Dom said he won’t be disrespected. Zayn said Dom is being disrespected, but it’s only because nobody respects him.

Zayn said that Dom would potentially earn some respect by facing him during Raw. Dom told Zayn that if he wanted some of him, he should come get some. Zayn recalled Judgment Day making a fuss over the tag titles not being on the line last week. Zayn said that if Dom is a fighting champion, then he’ll put his title on the line. Ripley declared that Dom accepted the challenge…

Powell’s POV: Dom spoke over the booing crowd and didn’t act like he couldn’t speak over them this week, so that’s new. The NXT North American Championship has received more attention on WWE television in the week that Dom has held the belt than it ever did in the past. I don’t know how much Dom can elevate the value of a secondary championship long term, but the added attention is obviously a big plus for the NXT brand as a whole.

The broadcast team hyped the previously advertised matches and segments, and also announced Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, and Cody Rhodes appearing live…

Becky Lynch made her entrance for her match against Zoey Stark heading into a commercial break. Graves said Lynch ha to win the match to earn a rematch with Trish Stratus or get “Thank You Trish” tattooed on her body… [C]

A SummerSlam video aired… Patrick said Dom vs. Zayn for the North American Championship was made official for later in the show… Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus made their entrance…

1. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark (w/Trish Stratus). Trish wore her face shield. Stark performed a corkscrew dive from the middle rope on the outside of the ring onto Lynch in the ring and got a two count. [C] Lynch applied the Disarmer, but Stark powered her up and slammed her to the mat to break the hold. Patrick said there were 14,409 in attendance.

Lynch applied another armbar. Trish slid her face shield in the ring and climbed on the apron. Lynch released the hold and kicked Stratus, allowing Stark to come back briefly. Stark went up and leapt into a Manhandle Slam, which led to Lynch getting the three count…

Becky Lynch beat Zoey Stark in 9:50.

Powell’s POV: A nice match. There was zero mystery regarding the outcome with the silly tattoo stipulation, but Stark definitely looked good in defeat despite taking a decisive pinfall loss. By the way, the WWE production team has been hard at work today, as they’ve already updated their Twitter graphics to feature the new X name.

The broadcast team spoke about Lynch now having a future match with Trish, but they did not list when the match would take place. Patrick set up a video package that recapped Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes on last week’s Raw… Graves hyped Cody vs. Lesnar as “one of the main events” of SummerSlam…

Vo Williams, who made the “Greatness” song used as the Raw theme song, was shown in the crowd…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit. Patrick said you should never bet against Cody. “Would you bet against Brock Lesnar?” Graves responded. “I didn’t think so.” Cody started by asking Tampa what they wanted to talk about. He once again looked into the floor camera and told the viewers to forgive him for a moment because he wanted to turn and see everyone, which he did.

Rhodes said everyone has seen the footage of Lesnar beating him up with a chair in front of his mother. Cody said he didn’t have that on his 2023 bucket list, but he wasn’t surprised, he was impressed. Cody said it’s the same Lesnar who won the UFC Heavyweight Championship without having even five fights. He said it’s the same Lesnar who never played football and somehow made it onto an NFL team.

Cody said his mother wasn’t impressed because she’s the same lady who watched Terry Funk throw fireballs at her husband’s face. He said she’s the same lady who was drinking down the street in Ybor City with Gordon Solie. Cody said Lesnar made a mistake by leaving him breathing. Cody said he wants to beat Lesnar because it’s what Lesnar deserves. “At SummerSlam, Brock, I end this,” Rhodes concluded…

Powell’s POV: The usual strong mic work from Cody, but it requires a little fact checking for the benefit of those who don’t know the story of Lesnar’s attempt to play in the NFL. Lesnar actually did play high school football, but he did not play college football. He also did not make the Minnesota Vikings’ regular season roster. While he played in preseason games, he was cut during training camp. The team thought highly enough of his raw skill that they wanted to send him to NFL Europe to give him more reps, but he declined. The fact that he made it as deep into the cuts and received that NFL Europe offer is extremely impressive considering that he never played college ball.

Jackie Redmond spoke with Ricochet in the backstage area about Logan Paul appearing on Raw. Ricochet said he was thrilled that Paul accepted his invitation, but he can’t get over the guy thinking he can show up late just because he’s a YouTube star. Ricochet said everything he had to say would be said to Paul’s face…

Sami Zayn made his entrance with Kevin Owens… [C] Patrick hyped a video recap of the Rules of Engagement segment from Smackdown for later in the show… Dominik Mysterio made his entrance with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest…

2. Dominik Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest) vs. Sami Zayn (w/Kevin Owens) for the NXT North American Championship. Zayn clotheslined Dom over the top rope and then hit him with a flip dive heading into an early break. [C]

[Hour Two] Footage aired from during the break of Ripley taking a cheap shot at Zayn. Back live, Zayn went up top. Ripley distracted the referee while Priest shoved Zayn to the mat. Owens punched Priest off the apron. The referee turned and spotted Owens on the apron and ejected him from ringside. Priest and Ripley both laughed at Owens and waved goodbye to him, but then the referee ejected Priest and Ripley from ringside as well.

A short time later, Zayn went for a top rope move and was cut off by a Dom dropkick, which led to a two count. Zayn avoided a 619 and then put Dom down with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Dom came back and hit the 619 for a near fall of his own.

Dom performed the Three Amigos suplexes. Dom followed up with a frog splash, but Zayn put his knees up. Zayn executed an exploder suplex and then set up for his Helluva Kick finisher. However, he was distracted by Priest and Ripley shoving an injured Owens onto the stage. Dom rolled up Zayn for the three count.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Sami Zayn in 12:00 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Afterward, Zayn joined Adam Pearce, a trainer, and a referee on the stage while they all checked on Owens. Meanwhile, Dom made his exit through the crowd…

Powell’s POV: While I enjoyed the match, the referee ejecting everyone from ringside felt like it was a bit much based on the usual WWE referee standards. The referee didn’t actually see Owens punch Zayn, he just ejected him for being on the apron, which just isn’t consistent with the way that’s normally handled. For instance, Trish climbed onto the apron in the previous match and was not ejected. And I have no idea what the storyline explanation was for Ripley and Priest being ejected.

A video package played up Gable Steveson announcing his decision regarding his future on Tuesday’s NXT television show…

Backstage, Kevin Owens sold rib pain while being tended to by a trainer while the Pearce, Zayn, and the referee stood by…

Powell’s POV: Get the hell out of there, ref! It doesn’t involve you. Yes, it’s pick on the way the referees are booked night here at Dot Net.

A video package recapped the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso rules of engagement segment from Smackdown…

Backstage, Ricochet asked Shinsuke Nakamura if he knew where Logan Paul was. Nakamura said he did not and then Ricochet exited the scene. Nakamura turned around and Tommaso Ciampa was smiling at him. Ciampa said he would let Nakamura kicking him in the face slide because he cost him his match. He told Nakamura that he only gets one free shot. Ciampa said he had to settle things with Bronson Reed and didn’t want to see Nakamura out there. Ciampa said that if Nakamura showed up, then he’d know that they have a problem…

Bronson Reed made his entrance… [C]

Dom, Ripley, and Priest were walking backstage when they came across Apollo Crews talking with Akira Tozawa. Dom told Crews to show some respect for the NXT North American Champion. Crews asked if Dom was going to act like he wasn’t standing there. Priest said that’s exactly how he was going to act and asked if there was a problem. Ripley asked Tozawa the same thing. Tozawa said no and made a quick exit.

Crews said Judgment Day walks around picking on people and he’d love to see them try it on him. Priest asked if he was really saying that to the most dangerous man in WWE. Priest told Crews he would receive his punishment tonight. After the heel trio left, Tozawa returned and told Crews that he had this… Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance…

3. Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa. A graphic listed Reed as “Big” Bronson Reed, and the broadcast team used the same description. Both wrestlers ended up on the apron. Ciampa tried and failed to power Reed up. Back in the ring, Ciampa put the boots to Reed in the corner and then hit him with a running knee.

A short time later, Reed had Ciampa down at ringside. Reed went for a move off the apron and was caught by a Ciampa knee. [C] Reed put Ciampa down with a Cyclone Slam for a near fall. Ciampa came back with an inverted DDT. Ciampa picked up a near fall from a Fameasser.

Reed stuffed Ciampa’s finisher attempt and then sat down on him for a near fall. Reed tried to drag Ciampa toward the corner for his finisher. Ciampa showed fight and then Reed hit him with a senton. Ciampa came right back and ran into a clothesline, but Ciampa shot right up and went nose to nose with Reed.

Both wrestlers traded elbow strikes and a simultaneous headbutt. Reed ran into a high knee from Ciampa, who powered the big man up and hit the Air Raid Crash for a good near fall.

Shinsuke Nakamura slowly walked toward the ring. Ciampa went to ringside to confront him. Ciampa turned around and ate a shoulder block from Reed, who rolled him back inside the ring and hit the Tsunami for the win…

Bronson Reed defeated Tommaso Ciampa in roughly 13:00.

Powell’s POV: As much as I enjoyed the match, it was tough to take the near falls seriously because it felt so obvious that the finish wouldn’t happen until Nakamura came out. Even so, strong work from both men.

Backstage, Liv Morgan told Byron Saxton that Raquel Rodriguez was hurting from Rhea Ripley’s attack last week, but she would be back soon to take care of her. Morgan pointed out that she’s the last person to defeat Ripley. Morgan said maybe she’ll get beat up, maybe she won’t. She said she wouldn’t back down. Morgan laughed and said “watch me” before leaving the scene.

WWE Women’s Tag team Champions Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green showed up. Deville was bothered by Saxton interviewing Morgan instead of giving them time. Saxton said he interviewed them last night and Morgan has a match tonight. Green complained that everything revolved around Morgan or Rhea Ripley.

Deville stopped Green once she noticed that Ripley was standing next to Saxton. The duo made a quick exit and then Ripley recalled warning Morgan and Rodriguez to stay out of her business. Ripley said they didn’t listen so she took out Rodriguez and Morgan is next… Patrick hyped Ripley vs. Morgan as coming up next… [C]

Seth Rollins was shown checking out the contract for his SummerSlam match while Adam Pearce held it up…

Liv Morgan made her entrance. Rhea Ripley attacked her from behind and ran her into the barricade and the ring post casing. “This is what would happen if Oppenheimer took place in Barbieland,” Graves quipped. Awesome line. Ripley brought Morgan inside the ring and then wrapped her left arm in a chair and stomped on it. A trainer and a referee checked on Morgan. Ripley told Morgan to have fun in rehab. Ripley blew of the referee and trainer and then wrapped her arm in the chair and stomped it a second time… [C]

Powell’s POV: Well, that’s one way to make Morgan’s character stop laughing for no good reason. This was a top notch injury angle. Ripley’s attack looked violent and Morgan did a terrific job of selling it.

After the broadcast team recapped the angle, the trainer was shown tending to a crying Morgan in the backstage area while Pearce stood by…

Backstage, Chad Gable congratulated the Viking Raiders on winning the Viking Rules match. He said no one knows what the rules are and then said they should have an Academy Rules match. Maxxine Durpi said no one puts the Alpha Queen through a table and then challenged Valhalla to face her in a singles match next week. Otis went into Kool-Aid Man mode by yelling, “Oh, yeah”…

Ricochet made his entrance and then called out Logan Paul, saying it was time for him to come out and show his stupid face. Ricochet said he knew Paul wasn’t backstage hanging out because there’s a locker room full of guys who know that he doesn’t belong here. Ricochet said he was in an arena filled with people who know Paul doesn’t belong here.

Ricochet said he also knows that Paul doesn’t belong here. He said he knows that Paul has put in the work and some might even say he’s special. Ricochet said he’s special every time he gets in the ring. Ricochet said they don’t think Paul doesn’t belong due to a lock of ability, it’s because he’s an arrogant prick who doesn’t respect what they do.

Ricochet claimed they go days, weeks, and months without seeing their families so that they get a small chance to fight for something bigger than themselves. Huh?

[Hour Three] Ricochet challenged Paul to face him at SummerSlam. Suddenly, Paul hit Ricochet from behind. Paul held up his phone and recorded or live streamed himself accepting Ricochet’s SummerSlam match challenge. Paul said he would show everyone why he’s the best in WWE. He filmed a guy in the crowd with a “stupid mustache” and said he would make him famous, and then called him a stupid virgin.

Ricochet regrouped and superkicked Paul. Ricochet followed up with a standing shooting star press. Ricochet picked up Paul’s phone and said, “See you at SummerSlam, punk”…

Powell’s POV: Is Ricochet somehow working an ’80s schedule while the rest of the WWE crew works a modern schedule? I’m not saying the travel isn’t tough, but I’m not sure how Ricochet would go a month without seeing his family due to the modern day schedule. Anyway, this was pretty basic and I didn’t think Ricochet was anything special on the mic. Conversely, Paul is a great d-bag heel and they’d be better off having him handle the bulk of the mic work.

Shayna Baszler was interviewed by Jackie Redmond on the backstage interview set. Baszler said she’s tired of hearing Ronda Rousey’s name in reference to everything she does. She said talking hasn’t settled it and a match won’t settle it, so she’s going to settle it by fighting Rousey…

An ad aired for WrestleMania XL tickets going on sale on August 18… [C] Graves tanked Steppenwolf for the “Born To Be Wild” theme song for SummerSlam…

Logan Paul was walking backstage when Saxton tried to get a word with him. Paul said what Ricochet did was unprofessional. Paul said he feels victimized, but it doesn’t matter because he would be in Raw next week to pop Ricochet’s bald head…

Damian Priest was in the ring, and Apollo Crews’s entrance was televised…

4. Damian Priest vs. Apollo Crews. The bell rang and Priest immediately put Crews down with a kick. Crews came back with a dropkick, but Priest held onto the ropes and remained on his feet. Crews sent Priest to ringside and hit him with a moonsault off the apron. Back in the ring, Crews performed a crossbody block from the ropes and got a two count.

Priest came back with a Broken Arrow for a two count. A short time later, Priest lowered the straps on his gear and then hit the South of Heaven chokeslam and scored the pin…

Damian Priest defeated Apollo Crews in 3:15.

Powell’s POV: A quick showcase for Priest. Crews got a little offense, but this was a quick and decisive win for Priest.

Becky Lynch was shown walking backstage when she spotted a toy skull. She moved the skull’s mouth while saying she did it and she told you she would. Jackie Redmond showed up and interviewed Lynch, who said her feud with Trish Stratus isn’t over until she wins. Redmond did the odd WWE broadcast team member loving look after Lynch walked away…

“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci made their entrance while the broadcast team said Gunther’s face-to-face with Drew McIntyre was coming up… An ad aired for the Cody Rhodes documentary that will be available next Monday on Peacock… [C]

The Viking Raiders had a brief promo. Erik said it’s known in the nine realms that no one likes to fight more than the vikings. Ivar said the gods are pleased when they battle in their names. Valhalla said it was with a glad heart that she accepted Maxxine’s challenge because the gods smile upon brave women. Valhalla told Dupri to consult the gods because she will need them…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance (without the stupid sword!). Once in the ring, McIntyre said he heard what Gunther had to say last week when he wasn’t there. McIntyre said he was dressed and said they could do it now. Gunther asked McIntyre if he wanted him to put the Intercontinental Title on the line. McIntyre asked if he stuttered.

Gunther tried to work up the crowd, but then said it was unacceptable that he would be expected the defend the title against Tampa degenerates. Gunther said he can see why the fans connect with him. He said McIntyre and the fans both get nothing done in life. Gunther said he humiliated McIntyre at WrestleMania, then said he would humiliate McIntyre again at SummerSlam. The fans gave Gunther the What? treatment.

McIntyre said they could talk about WrestleMania. He recalled meeting Sheamus when he was 19 and comically said that Sheamus was about 42 at the time. McIntyre said their dream was to have a singles match at WrestleMania. He said they had it for about ten minutes at WrestleMania and then Gunther snuck in and picked the bones and won the match.

McIntyre said that was a Triple Threat, whereas they will be having a singles match at SummerSlam and he will become the new Intercontinental Champion. McIntyre dropped the mic. Kaiser scolded McIntyre for the way he spoke to the Ring General. McIntyre told Kaiser that he actually likes him and said that he’s more exciting than Gunther.

McIntyre said Kaiser should be the leader of Imperium. Kaiser said he wouldn’t let McIntyre disrespect Imperium. McIntyre said that since Gunther wouldn’t do anything about it, he and Kaiser could have a match on the spot. Kaiser stepped up and they jawed at one another heading into a break… [C]

5. Drew McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser (w/Gunther, Giovanni Vinci). Graves did a really good impersonation of Kaiser, which must have been a hit with people backstage or at least the person producing him because he kept going back to it. Kaiser ran McIntyre into the ring post heading into a break. [C]

McIntyre put Kaiser down with a Glasgow Kiss and then went to the corner and counted down. McIntyre moved in for his finisher, but Kaiser caught him with a nice kick and got a near fall. Kaiser followed up with a step-up enzuigiri, but McIntyre came right back with a Claymore Kick and scored the pin.

Drew McIntyre defeated Ludwig Kaiser in 9:20.

After the match, Gunther entered the ring behind McIntyre and suplexed him. Vinci held McIntyre while Gunther put the boots to him. Matt Riddle ran out to help, but Gunther dropped him with a big boot and then powerbombed him. Gunther hit McIntyre with a big boot at ringside. Gunther cleared the broadcast table, which drew a loud pop. Gunther tried to powerbomb McIntyre, who backdropped him. McIntyre hoisted up Gunther and put him through the broadcast table. McIntyre grabbed the Intercontinental Title belt and held it up…

Powell’s POV: Good stuff. I’m looking forward to what should be an all out war between Gunther and McIntyre as much as anything on the SummerSlam show. Graves’ impersonation of Kaiser is fun. I wonder if they’ll follow up on that somehow by having Kaiser take offense. It didn’t come off like a planned angle or anything, but they could have more fun with it.

Backstage, Redmond asked Ronda Rousey about Shayna Baszler challenging her to a fight. Rousey said she doesn’t just have a fight. Rousey said when she fights, it’s the fight. “Challenge accepted,” Rousey said before walking away…

Finn Balor made his entrance for the contract signing segment… [C] The broadcast team hyped Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul appearing on next week’s Raw…

Finn Balor stood inside the ring with the contract signing table and chairs. Balor said Adam Pearce was supposed to be there, but he had his hands full because of everything Judgment Day did during the show. The crowd started signing the Seth Rollins’ theme. Balor said that he and Rollins could handle it on their own and called for Rollins to come out and make it official.

Seth Rollins made his entrance dressed in all white with black shades. Rollins signed the contract once he was in the ring while the crowd continued to chant his song. Rollins slid the contract to Balor and then sat down and put his feet up on the desk. Balor was about to sign when he stopped and looked at Rollins.

Rollins said Balor finally figured out what everyone else has known for a long time, which is that Balor has zero chance of walking out of SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins said miracles happen every day and if somehow Balor is the better man, his title reign will be even shorter than his Universal Title reign was because Damian Priest would cash in on him. Rollins said they both know it’s true because Balor would do the same thing to him.

Rollins said SummerSlam won’t be the coronation of Judgment Day, it will be the end of Judgment Day. Rollins put the mic down. Balor laughed and then signed the contract. Balor said Rollins thinks he has it all figured out and thinks he’s so smart. Balor said Rollins thinks he runs this place, but he doesn’t. Balor said Judgment Day run Raw now.

Damian Priest was shown walking through the crowd and then Dominik Mysterio was shown doing the same while Rhea Ripley entered via the stage. They all climbed onto the apron while Balor spoke about the insanity he’s felt for seven years. He said it’s like an itch he can’t scratch and said it’s like a seven-year itch. Balor said he’ll make Rollins his seven-year bitch at SummerSlam.

Rollins stood up and shoved the table at Priest, which knocked him off the apron. Rollins threw punches at Dom and tossed him to the floor. Priest returned and hit Rollins with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest looked at the briefcase, but Balor was staring at him.

Sami Zayn ran out and ducked a Ripley clothesline on his way to the ring. Zayn threw a couple of chair shots before Ripley stopped him. Zayn was outnumbered by the heels, who then tossed the table and chairs to the floor. Priest performed a South of Heaven on Zayn, who was then cleared to ringside. Dom, Priest, and Ripley piled the table and chairs on Zayn.

The Judgment Day members all entered the ring and put Rollins down and then put the boots to him. Balor shoved Rollins to Priest, who gave him a South of Heaven. Dom followed up with a frog splash. Balor hit the Coup De Grace on Rollins. Balor picked up the title belt and placed it on Rollins and then jawed at him to close the show.

A graphic listed Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Matt Riddle for Raw Talk…

Powell’s POV: A strong heat generating segment to close the show. They did a good job of playing up the possibility of the Money in the Bank contract coming into play at SummerSlam, and I love the look that Balor shot at Priest, who was playing it up like he was considering the idea of cashing in his contract. It was a big night for Judgment Day with Dom beating Zayn, Ripley destroying Morgan’s arm. Priest getting a win, and the big beatdown angle at the end.

Overall, this was a quality show on the road to SummerSlam. I will have a lot more to say about it in my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.