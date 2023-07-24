WWE Smackdown on FS1 rating for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s rules of engagement meeting

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.23 million viewers for FS1, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.309 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode on Fox.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.62 rating on Fox. The better comparison is to when Smackdown last aired on FS1 on December 2, 2022 and delivered 902,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating. The July 22, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.256 million viewers and a 0.62 rating following Vince McMahon announcing his retirement (spoiler alert – it didn’t stick).