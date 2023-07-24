AEW Rampage ratings for the Royal Rampage edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 415,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 310,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: A nice bump in viewership for the Royal Rampage following the previously week’s rough number. Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. The July 22, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the final night of Fyter Fest.