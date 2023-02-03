What's happening...

02/03 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Trios Titles, Rush vs. Christopher Daniels, Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Toni Storm and Saraya vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade

February 3, 2023

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Trios Titles, Rush vs. Christopher Daniels, Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Toni Storm and Saraya vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade, and more (20:01)…

Click here to stream or download the February 3 AEW Rampage audio review.

