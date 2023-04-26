04/26 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for a shot at the AEW World Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido for the AEW International Title, Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett, Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for a shot at the AEW World Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido for the AEW International Title, Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett, Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade, and more (35:53)…

Click here for the April 26 AEW Dynamite audio review.

