Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Mad Maxine, EZ Money, Vladimir Kozlov, Lacey, Frank Gotch, Verne Gagne

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jorydnne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the majority grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mad Maxine (Jeannine Mjoseth) is 64.

-EZ Money (Jason Broyles) is 50.

-Vladimir Kozlov (Oleg Prudius) is 44.

-Lacey (Larissa Vados) is 40.

-The late Frank Gotch was born on April 27, 1877. He died at age 40 of uremia poisoning on December 16, 1917.

-The late Verne Gagne died on April 27, 2015 at age 89.