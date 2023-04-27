AEW Rampage lineup: The early lineup for the special Friday afternoon edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears

-Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes in tag team action

-Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise

-Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal

-The Outcasts speak

-The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass address the people

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at the special start time of 4:30CT/5:30ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).