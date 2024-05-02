Sean Henderson Presents “Pulp Wrasslin” results: Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Donnie Ray vs. Colby Corino for the IWTV Heavyweight Title, Paul London vs. Colby Corino

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Sean Henderson Presents “Pulp Wrasslin”

April 27, 2024 in Newport, N.C. at Carolina Wrestling Academy

Unfortunately, the crowd is perhaps 50-80. Colby Corino came to the ring and thanked the crowd for showing up, but added that Cole Radrick and John Wayne Murdoch couldn’t make the show. Henderson is from the H20 Academy in New Jersey and he brought a few other wrestlers down here to North Carolina; Google Maps says it’s about an eight-hour drive.

1. Colby Corino defeated Paul London at 14:17. London (badly) sang his way to the ring; he’s really in his Fat Elvis stage of his career. An extended feeling-out process early on. They brawled to the floor, where London slapped him in the face at 3:30. In the ring, Colby hit his inverted senton for a nearfall. On the floor, Colby tied up London’s arms, allowing fans in the front row to chop London at 5:30. Back in the ring, London seized control of the offense and kept Corino grounded. He applied a modified Camel Clutch at 8:00 and threw some crossface blows.

London hit a huracanrana. Colby hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Corino nailed a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall. London hit a top-rope doublestomp to the spine for a nearfall at 12:30, and Paul argued with the ref. Colby nailed a second-rope (Lance Archer-style) Blackout for the pin. Good match; you can really see that London is working himself back into shape and having much better matches than a year ago. (He’s still not where he was 20 years ago but much better than one year ago.)

2. Sean Henderson defeated Trey Havoc (w/Aaron Cox) at 6:05. Trey is a heavyset Black man and he towers over the scrawny, white Sean. Trey hit a delayed vertical suplex. He hit a Samoa Drop for a nearfall at 3:30. Sean hit a Sliced Bread. Trey hit a one-handed chokeslam for a believable nearfall. Henderson hit a Code Red for the pin. The wrong guy won here.

* Backstage, Ryan Redfield said he’s ready for Tungsten Redd tonight.

3. Kaitlyn Marie defeated Ricky Hendrix, Khan O’Kelly, Casen Caine, Cody Fluffman, and Merrik Donovan in a scramble at 8:14. This is billed as a “whoever shows up” scramble. Three new faces here for me. Casen is white, Khan and Merrik are Black. Merrik wore a samurai outfit with a sword on his belt. Again, Fluffman is heavyset and dances to the ring, and he’s essentially Blue Meanie. Kaitlyn routine wrestles men here, and she might be the veteran of this bunch. Merrk and Cody are ‘jousting’ on stick-horses; yes they are cranking up the “sports entertainment” to start.

Kaitlyn hit a pop-up powerbomb on Casen. She hit a double suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. They did a multi-person submission spot, and Cody “steamrolled” all of them. Merrik hit a Dragon Suplex. Kaitlyn hit her buttbumps on several guys, and suddenly the guys were eager to take one, for more comedy. Casen hit a top-rope dive to the floor on several guys. Cody hit a buttbump in the corner on Merrik. Kaitlyn hit a German Suplex on Merrik, then a rolling cannonball on him, then a Vader Bomb for the pin. Okay action with plenty of comedy.

4. Ryan Galeone defeated Krule in a “two out of three doors” match to win the PWF Heavyweight Title at 10:29. I always say Galeone is a mix of Mike Knox and Luke Gallows, but a bit more agile. Krule is essentially Kane and his IWTV Title is NOT on the line; these are two tall, thick men. They glared at each other before the bell, but then threw punches. They hit simultaneous crossbody blocks at 1:30. Doors were set up in the ring and they tried to chokeslam each other. They hit simultaneous Mafia Kicks and both men fell backward through a door at 4:02! The ref said it is tied 1-1! Creative spot. Galeone hit a delayed vertical suplex. He hit a leaping knee and a roundhouse kick, then a chokeslam move. Krule got up and hit a chokeslam at 8:30. He hit a faceplant and was in charge. Galeone hit his springboard summersault clothesline, sending Krule through a door bridge for the win! New champion!

* Intermission was edited out.

5. Tungsten Redd defeated Ryan Redfield in an “everything red match” at 11:34. There are weapons set up in the ring, and they are all painted red. Even a computer keyboard. Tungsten is a regular here; he wears a butcher’s smock that always has me thinking of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Redfield is one of the H20 Academy guys who came from New Jersey with Sean Henderson, so this is his debut here; he’s a big, rotund man in a red-and-black singlet. They brawled to the floor at 2:00. Redd hit Ryan with a broom handle. In the ring, Redfield threw a chair at Tungsten, then hit a brainbuster, and they were both down at 6:30.

Redfield hit a Sabin-style Cradleshock for a nearfall. Tungsten hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. He left the ring and the building and he returned with a weed-whacker. However, Redfield avoided being hit by it; he grabbed it and used it against Tungsten’s butt. He cracked the keyboard over Tungsten’s head, then hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 9:30. Redfield got a red door from under the ring. Tungsten hit Redfield over the head with a bat that apparently had fireworks on it, then he slammed Redfield through a door bridge for the pin. That was original.

* Backstage, LDJ and Sawdust boasted about being Kings Gate a day ago. Diego Hill and Bojack walked up to them. Bojack said “we are not a pair of stepping stones.”

6. “The High-Flying Star Machines” Bojack and Diego Hill defeated “Sigma Mills” LDJ and Sawdust at 14:09. I’m a huge fan of Hill and Bojack. I’ve said this before; LDJ is white, bald and I think he’s fairly impressive, too. Sawdust does the lumberjack gimmick. Diego and Sawdust opened and worked each other’s left arm. Diego hit a huracanrana at 2:00, then a doublestomp on the back for a nearfall. SM began working over Diego’s arm in their corner. Bojack tagged in at 4:30, and he hit a delayed vertical suplex on LDJ for a nearfall. He hit a backbreaker over his knee, and Diego hit a doublestomp on LDJ’s chest! Nice team move. Diego hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall at 6:30.

Sawdust hit a hard back elbow on Diego at 8:30 and he grounded Hill. Hill finally hit an enzuigiri at 11:00, and he made the hot tag. Bojack nailed some big shoulder tackles, and he bodyslammed Sawdust, then nailed a senton for a nearfall. LDJ tried to lift the 350-pound Bojack; on a second attempt he bodyslammed him at 12:30. Sawdust hit an ax kick on Bojack for a nearfall, but Diego made the save. LDJ hit a springboard dropkick. Bojack nailed a double clothesline. Diego hit a flying legdrop on Sawdust for the pin. A really good match.

7. Krule defeated Donnie Ray and Colby Corino to retain the IWTV Heavyweight Title at 11:55. Weapons were set up in the corner of the ring, such as a board with forks pointed up, and a bat covered in thumbtacks. Yeah, this match isn’t for me. Krule (MLW’s Mads Krugger) and Corino have fought multiple times. Corino hit some forearm strikes at the bell that Krule no-sold. They brawled to the floor, and Donnie hit chairshots to Krule’s back. In the ring, Corino pushed forks into Donnie’s forehead at 3:00. Corino stapled a dollar bill to Donnie’s tongue, which is so stupid… you cannot grab someone’s tongue and hold onto it; the only way that actually happens is if Donnie let it happen.

They took turns whacking each other with chairs and other weapons. Donnie hit a running cannonball, sending Krule into a table in the corner at 6:30. Krule hit a double chokeslam. He dumped a bag of LEGOs on the mat. Donnie dumped a bag of bottle tops onto the mat. Donnie and Colby worked together to suplex Krule onto the mess at 9:30. Krule dropped Ray chest-first onto the fork board for the pin.

Final Thoughts: If you’ve read my reviews of shows in the Southeast, you know I’m a big fan of Diego Hill and Bojack, and I see a lot of opportunities and doors opening for them in the near future. Their tag match earns best match of the show. Krule-Galeone was really good and takes second. Colby and London is worth checking out, too, and that takes third. Even though I don’t like death matches… two on one show is one too many. If you need to do one, just have one. Having multiple matches like that just numbs the crowd to the violence.