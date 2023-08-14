AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Cole talk about the All In main event

-Chris Jericho announces whether he will join the Don Callis Family

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW International Championship

-Jim Ross sits down with Kenny Omega

-The Bunny vs. Britt Baker in a qualifier for the AEW Women’s Championship match at All In

-Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy in a death match sponsored by “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” video game

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced that this week’s AEW television shows will all be Fight For The Fallen themed episodes that will benefit the Maui Food Bank. The All In go-home week shows will carry the Fyter Fest theme.

Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Friday's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.