AEW mobile game available for free

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce that “AEW Casino: Double or Nothing” is available for free on mobile app stores.

March 1, 2021 – AEW GAMES follows up its explosive debut with the launch of AEW Casino: Double or Nothing, the highly anticipated mobile game that is now available for free on Google

Play and Apple App stores.

AEW Casino: Double or Nothing, made in partnership with social casino developer KamaGames, is the first of three gaming titles under the AEW GAMES brand. AEW first announced its plans to

reimagine the gaming world during a star-studded virtual event in November 2020 featuring Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Dr. Britt Baker and Ref Aubrey Edwards.

KamaGames is one of the largest European social casino app developers with a reputation for building casino-style games that lead in their respective categories. Thanks to KamaGames’ long-

standing expertise, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing can offer players an authentic Las Vegas casino experience with games such as blackjack, slots, roulette, Texas Hold’em and others.

With 10 different games to choose from, babyfaces and heels alike can level up friendships and sharpen skills while also competing in weekly tournaments to win trophies, chips and leaderboard dominance. AEW Casino: Double or Nothing also includes an in-game IM to chat with other players as well as an option to challenge the casino directly in different series of tournaments in

Poker and Blackjack with up to 1,000 people at once. Gaming rookies can also quickly learn the ropes with a step-by-step tutorial that covers the basics of each game in addition to insights for attaining winning combinations.

In the coming months, new elements and events will be incorporated to provide fans with additional ways to interact with the game. Future enhancements to AEW Casino: Double or

Nothing will include custom games based on player feedback, more AEW wrestlers, and mind-blowing AEW themed prizes. Similar to the approach of other upcoming titles in the AEW GAMES lineup, the players themselves will help shape and customize future versions of this game.

“Working closely with KamaGames, it’s easy to see why they’re a leader in the global social casino space with more than 150 million players,” said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW. “In launching AEW

GAMES, our mission is to deliver a vastly superior gaming experience for wrestling fans, starting with two mobile games and a revolutionary console game. We think that AEW Casino: Double or Nothing is poised to become the best wrestling-themed mobile casino offering in the world.”

“This app launch is the latest example of a strategic partnership which sees KamaGames link up and share our expertise with a global brand,” said Andrey Kuznetsov, CEO of KamaGames. “There is a recognized crossover between casino gamers and sports enthusiasts, and we’re confident that we’ve effectively targeted this market. It was a pleasure to work with a team of AEW’s passion and drive, and I’m confident that together we’ve created a product that will not only engage their current audience, but assist in growing it further.”

“We know that sports and gaming have always been one of the most popular entertainments among our users, and AEW combines all of these elements, thus the fans of this sport are ideal for a joint product,” added Kuznetsov. “We are honored to work with AEW and truly believe that wrestling fans will love our games.”

To download AEW Casino: Double or Nothing for free, visit aewgames.com/playaewcasino on your

mobile device today.

To learn more about AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and to stay up-to-date with all news, events and tournaments, please visit: Facebook.com/AEWCasino, Instagram.com/AEWCasino,

Twitter.com/AEWCasino.

Watch the special trailer for AEW Casino: Double or Nothing here.

For updates on AEW GAMES, please visit: YouTube.com/AEWGames, twitter.com/AEWGames,

Instagram.com/playAEWGames, Facebook.com/playAEWGames and AEWGames.com.

Powell’s POV: Split aces and eights in blackjack, and don’t try to bluff an AI opponent. Oh, and The Gambler once said that you never count your money when you’re sitting at the table. There’ll be time enough for counting when the dealings done. Good luck.