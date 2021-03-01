What's happening...

NJPW unifies IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship

March 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW announced the unification of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship to create the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Read the official announcement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: Kota Ibushi holds both championships and will be presented with a new title belt. The final title defense of the two belts will be on Thursday, and the first defense of the new title will be on April 4 at Sakura Genesis. Given the number of titles that NJPW has, I’m all for the merging of these titles.

