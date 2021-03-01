FITE TV now available on on Samsung televisions

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

FITE TV issued the following press release on Monday to announce its availability on Samsung televisions.

New York, March 1, 2021 – FITE, the premier global platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that its Smart TV app shall be available natively on Samsung TVs worldwide. Starting today, Samsung television models from 2016-2020 will now feature the popular FITE app, which offers premium Pay Per View events, SVOD package options as well as free programming including the free linear channel, FITE 24/7.

Powell’s POV: The FITE app is a must have for pro wrestling fans, as it offers a plethora of free and pay-per-view content. You’re really missing out if you haven’t downloaded their app by now. The app also offers MMA, boxing, music, and other entertainment events.