Joe Hendry on missing ROH TV tapings, when he expects to return, and the loyalty the company has shown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Last Minute Wrestling Podcast with guest Joe Hendry

Host: Frank Mandolini

Interview available at lmwpodcast.com

Hendry on not working the ROH television tapings: “If it was up to me I’d be on a plane or a boat tomorrow. It’s difficult because the borders are somewhat closed but the embassy can make exceptions and I believe we can make a strong case to make that exception. Here’s where you gotta get ROH a lot of credit. They’ve got this bubble in which everything is meticulously tested, everything is top notch, but to be that safe and precise everything has to be thought out and planned logistically… they have to go back and forth with the commission on who’s gonna be there, how long they gonna be isolating and all that. I don’t have any exact date on when I’ll be back yet, but my best guess is early 2021.”

Hendry on ROH’s loyalty during the pandemic: “That is a loyalty for me that will not be forgotten and will be reciprocated… By the time I get back there I might have not wrestled for them for a year. A year! How easy would have been for Ring of Honor to just go, “Sorry Joe,” you know? Would have been completely in the rights to do so, but they go, “You know what, we got something here for you,” and I appreciate that. It goes beyond money for me.”