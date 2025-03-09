AEW Revolution lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.
-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship
-Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in a “Hollywood Ending” Falls Count Anywhere match for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King for the AEW Continental Championship
-Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title
-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match
-Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship
-MJF vs. Hangman Page
-(Pre-Show): Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor
-(Pre-Show): Chris Jericho vs. Gravity for the ROH Championship
-(Pre-Show): Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Hologram and Komander
-(Pre-Show): Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty
Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99. AEW announced Amazon Prime Video as a new option for pay-per-view buys. The pre-show will be hosted by Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, RJ City, and actor Paul Walter Hauser. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET or with the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET start time. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
