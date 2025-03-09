WWE on A&E programming lineup for tonight

What's happening...

March 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Faction Frenzy” and features appearances by Eric Bischoff and Sean Waltman.

-WWE Rivals airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will spotlight Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 9:32CT/10:32ET. The show will focus on the NWO.

Powell’s POV: A&E had been playing the previous week’s WWE LFG as a lead-in for the new episode, but that’s not the case this week. It will be interesting to see if the AEW Revolution pay-per-view has an impact on the viewership numbers for the WWE shows.

