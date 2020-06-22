WWE’s Sasha Banks addresses AEW’s Sammy Guevara’s 2016 statement, engaged in an open discussion with him

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE performer Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) addressed Sammy Guevara “joking” during a 2016 podcast that he wanted to rape her while both were backstage at a WWE event. Guevara apologized today (see below). Banks addressed the situation with the following statement:

“Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion. Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don’t condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one things is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else’s life, and can send the wrong message.

“We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change without our community to take place, we all continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.”

Powell’s POV: Banks was very classy in her response and certainly for taking the time to have a conversation with Guevara. After all, no one could have blamed her if she had declined to speak with him. Guevara also apologized directly to Banks via social media since our last update. His additional comments can also be read below.

Re-uploading this so as not to give the guy that focused on his fucking tryout instead of the fact that Sammy Guevara says he wanted to r*pe Sasha Banks any fucking clout or credit when he stayed quiet on this for 4 and a half years.

This is fucking disgusting. pic.twitter.com/dbG7QWErXB — Bubba (@dubyacbub) June 22, 2020

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020



